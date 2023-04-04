Boston Marathon In support of Spaulding Rehab, Daniel Meninger is running Boston ‘for those who can’t’ "Every single day, a new milestone is achieved during the recovery process and patients are exceeding expectations all the time, doing what they were told they would likely not be able to do." Daniel Meninger is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Daniel Meninger

Age: 45

From: Winthrop

I am running as part of the Spaulding Rehab Race for Rehab Team, running for those who can’t.

I see the tremendous work that is done on a daily basis to help patients who need intensive care to recover from life-altering illnesses and injuries. Every single day, a new milestone is achieved during the recovery process and patients are exceeding expectations all the time, doing what they were told they would likely not be able to do.

To be able to run and support these patients, families, and programs is important to me as I help them find their strength.

