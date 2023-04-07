Boston Marathon 49 down races, 1 to go: Danielle Adams will finish a running goal in Boston "Twelve years, a marriage, and three kids later, I have now ran a race in 49 states. I always wanted to end with Boston and now it's happening!" Danielle Adams has nearly completed her quest of running a race in every state.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Danielle Adams

Age: 38

From: Leesburg, Va.

Back in 2010, when I had run a race in 5 states total, I decided to set a life goal of running a race in every state.

Twelve years, a marriage, and three kids later, I have now run a race in 49 states. I always wanted to end with Boston and now it’s happening!

As a registered nurse and CPR/first aid instructor, I chose to raise money for the American Red Cross because it is a reminder of hope in our community, across the country, and around the world. With the amazing support of my family and friends, I was able to reach my $10,000 goal within 1.5 months!

Each state has had its own fun and adventure. My husband says I should write a book, and I am so excited to add Massachusetts to the story and end with the iconic Boston Marathon!

