Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘Helping the autism community means so much to me’ Enchee Xu is running the 2023 Boston Marathon in support of the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Enchee Xu is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Name: Enchee Xu

Age: 20

From: Northborough

I was diagnosed with autism when I was 3 years old.

I love running and it became my dream to run a full marathon after seeing my mom work so hard on completing her marathon.

Running the Boston Marathon while also helping the autism community means so much to me.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.