Why I’m Running: ‘Helping the autism community means so much to me’

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
Name: Enchee Xu
Age: 20
From: Northborough
I was diagnosed with autism when I was 3 years old.
I love running and it became my dream to run a full marathon after seeing my mom work so hard on completing her marathon.
Running the Boston Marathon while also helping the autism community means so much to me.
Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.