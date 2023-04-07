Boston Marathon Erin Mathews is running Boston for the Joslin Diabetes Center "I know how difficult it is living with a disease that impacts my daily life but I want to show myself and others that you can achieve what you thought was impossible." Erin Mathews, pictured here at her first marathon in 2019, is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Erin Mathews

Age: 28

From: Boston

I am running my first Boston Marathon this year for Joslin Diabetes Center because I’ve had type 1 diabetes for 15 years.

Diabetes is a daily chore of managing my blood sugars throughout the day and taking insulin to counteract the food I eat. I was convinced running, especially long distances, was an impossible task. I had trouble finding the right amount of carbs or sugar to bring on my runs to keep my blood sugars up and often felt like it wasn’t worth the struggle.

With the help of my support system and my healthcare providers at Joslin, I gained the confidence to run my first marathon in 2019. I have always wanted to run the Boston Marathon and almost gave up because I was scared.

I know how difficult it is living with a disease that impacts my daily life but I want to show myself and others that you can achieve what you thought was impossible. The funds I raise will go towards treating and curing diabetes through research, patient care, and education programs.

