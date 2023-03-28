Boston Marathon Gabriella Vachon is running Boston ‘for anyone who can’t – most importantly my dad’ The 26-year-old is raising money for The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Gabriella Vachon, right, is running the Boston Marathon in honor of her dad.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Gabriella Vachon

Age: 26

From: Gilmanton, N.H.

I am running the 2023 Boston Marathon for The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation.

Their work for innovation, prevention, and intervention in traumatic injuries is especially important to me because my dad overcame a traumatic injury. He broke his back and became paralyzed from the waist down. He was told he was never going to walk again.

Advertisement:

At the time, there was no organization like Stepping Strong, so he had to overcome his injury on his own.

The work done by Stepping Strong is instrumental for current and future sufferers of traumatic injuries.

This year is especially important because it marks 10 years since the bombings. I am running for anyone who can’t — most importantly my dad.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.