Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I know the hard work that it takes to live with a disability and to be accepted’ Hanna Adams is running the 2023 Boston Marathon for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism Hanna Adams is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Hanna Adams

Age: 30

From: Somerville

I started running kids’ races with my parents at age five and have continued to run ever since.

This will be my fourth time running for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, which is the proud presenting sponsor for the Adaptive Program for Runners.

I know the hard work that it takes to live with a disability and be accepted. Now, I feel I have found my place in the running world and am accepted for who I am!

