Boston Marathon Jeff Kirchick has ‘unfinished business’ from the last two Boston Marathons "This time, fully healthy, I want to leave my mark and see what I can accomplish." Jeff Kirchick is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Jeff Kirchick

Age: 35

From: Boston

I’m running the 2023 Boston Marathon because I have unfinished business from the last two races.

I ran in October of 2021 and got rhabdomyolysis in Mile 11 of the race. Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially life-threatening condition that presents itself through intense muscle spasms.

I didn’t realize it at the time and thought I just had some hydration issues, and I willed my way to the finish line despite the brutal muscle spasms for over 15 miles. However, I did not meet my goal of 3’30”.

I ran again last year and was a half-hour faster running the race in under 4 hours, but I fell ill with COVID in the days leading up to the race, which really slowed me down.

This time, fully healthy, I want to leave my mark and see what I can accomplish. I am running for the Bill Belichick Foundation.

