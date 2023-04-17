Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘On this journey, my ‘why’ changes almost daily’ "My children were my motivation to be healthy and strong, and my miles on the pavement cleared my head to allow me to be mentally present for them." Jennifer Pease with her family.

In our "Why I'm Running" series, Boston Marathon runners share what's inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Jennifer Pease

Age: 34

From: Mattapoisett

Committing to run a marathon is an undertaking. For me, it required 20 weeks of training, $10,000 in fundraising, and the mental strength to continue to push my body through it all.

On this journey, my “why” changes almost daily.

When I originally applied to run for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation in September, I had just had my fourth baby in five years. I hadn’t been cleared to exercise yet and I couldn’t even run a mile, but I was determined to show my three daughters and infant son how strong I could be.

I was on a journey to take back my health, both mental and physical. I wanted to show my girls what a strong woman looked like. I wanted them to know it was healthy to set hard goals and prioritize yourself. As a mom, you do not just need to fit into one box, you can wear so many different hats and have multiple identities that fulfill you as a person, while also being a mom.

My children were my motivation to be healthy and strong, and my miles on the pavement cleared my head to allow me to be mentally present for them.

Although my kids are always my #1 reason, I noticed I find different motivation each day while running: my students who I ask to do hard things every day, so I can do hard things too; the cancer patients who are supported by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, who are unable to run on their own; the 2013 bombing victims, which was the last time I was on Boylston Street or the social aspect of training with other moms in town.

Regardless of my “why” each day, this training journey is something I will always cherish. Right on Hereford, left on Boylston!

