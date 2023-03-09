Boston Marathon ‘Hope in every step’: Joyce Nunez Gary is running Boston to fight cancer "Since I lost my husband in 2009, I have watched other loved ones and friends also battle cancer...I can’t let them fight this battle alone!" Joyce Nunez Gary of Tampa, Florida is running the Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Joyce Nunez Gary

Age: 68

From: Tampa, Fla.

Hi, I am Joyce and I run for HOPE!

Hope in every step. Hope for a cure for children’s cancer and for all persons that are battling this disease. Hope for increased services and well-being for persons with disabilities. Hope for children and families living in homelessness and facing food insecurities. Hope for the disadvantaged and poor and those that are suffering and are marginalized in our nation and our local communities.

I run for hope! Hope in every step.

Since I lost my husband in 2009, I have watched other loved ones and friends also battle cancer and with courage and perseverance they continue to fight — I can’t let them fight this battle alone!

Growing up, my grandmother always reminded me that “to whom much is given, much is expected” so I run to give back with the hope that if I can make a difference in the life of one child, one person, I have made this world better.

Today I am honored and feel privileged to be fundraising for the Massachusetts General Hospital Children’s Cancer Center Boston Marathon Team, with high hopes for healing and well-being for every child and for finding a cure!

