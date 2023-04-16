Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I thought running Boston was only for elite athletes’ "I am running to inspire people around me that everyone can do hard things if you’re passionate about it." Kim Mazejka is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Kim Mazejka

Age: 24

From: Boston

I am running to inspire people around me that everyone can do hard things if you’re passionate about it.

I thought running Boston was only for elite athletes growing up, but running for charity has given me the opportunity to not only run Boston but also support the place that has fostered my goals and dreams, running or otherwise — the Esplanade.

Advertisement:

I’m so grateful for all of the people who have supported me, donated, and told me their stories of being inspired by mine.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.