Why I’m Running: ‘I cannot thank Dana-Farber enough for the added years we had’

Name: Lenny Sorensen

Age: 39

From: Raynham

I am running in memory of my late sister, Nicole Sorensen, and the 25 extra years my family had with her.

On November 20, 1996, at the age of 14, Nicole was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma and given a 10% chance of survival. Nicole underwent an aggressive series of chemotherapy and radiation.

After two successful stem cell transplants, Nicole was released from the hospital in July 1997 with her cancer in remission. In the years following her remission, Nicole had several health issues which she referred to as “hiccups” in her life.

In January 2018, we learned that Nicole once again would be fighting for her life, facing an aggressive form of osteosarcoma. She would spend the next 3 years undergoing experimental treatment in Boston and in Texas.

In May 2020, due to ongoing tumor growth, she had to make the challenging decision to have her leg amputated. She fought in and out of the hospital for an entire year to reach her goal of swimming in the pool one last time with her niece and nephew, my children.

Unable to meet her goal of swimming in the pool with her niece and nephew one last time, Nicole’s life would be cut short. We lost her in May 2021, one day after her 39th birthday.

Nicole lived her 39 years to the fullest, always eating the cupcake, buying the shoes, and taking the trip. I cannot thank Dana-Farber enough for the added years we had with my sister.

