Mike Palmer is running Boston for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
Name: Mike Palmer
Age: 30
From: Brighton
I am passionate about helping other people with autism — like me.
I would like to pave the way for more runners to be able to run in such a legendary race like The Boston Marathon.
Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
👟 Everything you need to know about Marathon Monday, delivered to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.