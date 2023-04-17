Boston Marathon Mike Palmer is running Boston for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism "I am passionate about helping other people with autism —like me." Mike Palmer is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Mike Palmer

Age: 30

From: Brighton

I am passionate about helping other people with autism — like me.

I would like to pave the way for more runners to be able to run in such a legendary race like The Boston Marathon.

