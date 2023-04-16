Boston Marathon Obi Uzoma is running Boston for the Boys and Girls Club "To this day, I still carry the values and lessons I've learned from the life-enhancing programs and guidance from the counselors at the Club." Obi Uzoma is running the 2023 Boston Marathon

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Obi Uzoma

Age: 30

From: Boston

I am an active duty Naval Officer stationed in Boston. I teach NROTC at the College of the Holy Cross where I mentor and train future military officers.

As a former Navy Football player, I enjoy working out in my free time, whether it’s running around Charlestown or playing flag football for Boston HUB Sports!

In every location I have been stationed, I’ve always made it a point to try and give back to the community in some way – everything from volunteering in the local community to participating in fundraising efforts for great causes.

The Boston Marathon is not only a legendary race but it also provides select nonprofit organizations with entries into the Boston Marathon, which are used to raise millions of dollars for worthwhile causes.

I am running for the Boys and Girls Club of Boston charity. As a child, I remember my experience in the Boys and Girls Club. For me, it was a safe haven filled with opportunity and mentorship. To this day, I still carry the values and lessons I’ve learned from the life-enhancing programs and guidance from the counselors at the Club. Investing in our children is investing in our future!

