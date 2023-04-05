Boston Marathon ‘My legs have more to give the course’: Olivia Carter is ready to run Boston again "April will be a victory lap of 2022 and a way to give back to an amazing charity that has helped so many people going through treatment." Olivia Carter holds up her medal after running the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Name: Olivia Carter

Age: 46

From: Potterville, Mich.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer just after receiving a bib in 2022. I was under tremendous stress and the training was not put in. I finished but could not stop thinking about having to go into surgery the following Monday.

My legs have more to give the course. I continued to stay as active as I could throughout treatment thus reducing symptoms. I am returning to run for AKTIV Against Cancer. Their mission is to ensure physical activity is integrated into cancer treatments.

April will be a victory lap of 2022 and a way to give back to an amazing charity that has helped so many people going through treatment.

