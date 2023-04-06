Boston Marathon ‘It’s because of Boston Children’s Hospital that I can be the active person I am today’ At 30, Stephanie Barker, who was born with hip dysplasia, is running the Boston Marathon. Stephanie Barker, pictured here as a baby, was born with hip dysplasia. Now, at 30, she is running the Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Stephanie Barker

Age: 30

From: Watertown

I was born with hip dysplasia and the doctors thought it would correct itself with time and treatments. When I got to walking age, it still had not corrected itself so the next step was to have the wonderful doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital fix both of my hips with intensive surgery.

My family and I received nothing but the best care while there and until I was 18 for checkups. It’s because of Boston Children’s Hospital that I can be the active person I am today and even think about running 26.2 miles.

Growing up close to Boston, I was fortunate to grow up going to the marathon. I fell in love with the day, atmosphere, and emotions that Marathon Monday brings.

I always told myself that one day I would run it. I was tired of saying that year after year so I took the plunge and finally applied to run for Boston Children’s Hospital charity and was accepted. This is such a great honor and I’m so thankful for the opportunity and support I’ve received along the way so far!

