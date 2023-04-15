Boston Marathon ‘After the 2013 bombings, it became a life mission to one day run the race’ Zach Coville-Carney is running Boston in support of the David Ortiz Children's Fund. Zach Coville-Carney of Newton is running the Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Zach Coville-Carney

Age: 28

From: Newton

Growing up not too far away from the Marathon route, the Boston Marathon has always been a goal of mine. After the 2013 bombings, it became a life mission to one day run the race.

I wanted to run the first one post-COVID lock-down but a torn meniscus in my knee decided it would be best to wait another year.

Now in 2023, I’m lucky to say I’m running with a charity entry and that I’m fundraising for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

Ten years after the bombing, I get the honor to raise money for the personal charity of the Boston icon who addressed the city to tell us all that no one is going to dictate our freedom. The fund itself is a great cause, helping provide children with life saving heart procedures here in New England & the Dominican Republic.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.