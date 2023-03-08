Boston Marathon ‘Boston Marathon weekend is my favorite of the year’ Jason Burke has run Boston for the past 28 years and is loving it more each time. Jason Burke, with his wife, Jaime, and kids, Lily and Simon 9. Jason Burke

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Jason Burke

Age: 45

From: Brookline

Boston Marathon weekend is my favorite of the year. I run our hometown marathon every year and 2023 is my 28th consecutive year running.

As the years go by, I’ve been enjoying it more. I stop for a picture with my cheerleader wife and kids in Cleveland Circle and grab a beer with my parents near the finish line.

We are so spoiled to have this world-class event in our backyard!

