Boston Marathon Brock Leiendecker is running Boston to support research at Dana-Farber Leiendecker is running for cancer patients like his mother.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Brock Leiendecker

Age: 36

From: Franklin

I’m running to support cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. My mother is a pancreatic cancer patient at Dana-Farber who is experiencing success in her treatment.

Her treatment has exceeded that of what was available for her mother and brother who also died of pancreatic cancer (in the 70s and 2013, respectively). This success is a direct result of the research supported through fundraisings such as the Marathon Challenge and PMC.

