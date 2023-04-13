Boston Marathon Cameron Hoyt is running Boston to carry on his family’s legacy "I feel very confident in my abilities to complete this amazing task and live by the mission of Team Hoyt: 'Yes You Can.'"

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Cameron Hoyt

Age: 28

From: Stoneham

This year I am running the 127th Boston Marathon in memory and honor of my late grandfather Dick Hoyt. My grandfather and uncle ran the Boston Marathon over 30 times as the iconic duo Team Hoyt! While this will be my first marathon, I feel very confident in my abilities to complete this amazing task and live by the mission of Team Hoyt: “Yes You Can.”

Advertisement:

I am also lucky to be running alongside my cousins Troy and Ryan Hoyt. Troy has run the Boston Marathon for the past two years and Ryan ran it last year. It has been great being beside them as we are training for April. Be sure to cheer on me and the rest of Team Hoyt!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.