Boston Marathon Charles Crowley is running Boston to fight childhood cancer "[Lili] fought until the very end and inspired the rest of us to continue the fight."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Charles Crowley

Age: 46

From: Haworth, N.J.

On September 30, 2019, my lifelong friends Mike and Erin Callahan received news that their then nine-year-old, Lili was diagnosed with a grade 3 malignant brain tumor. Lili fought as she endured daily proton radiation therapy along with chemotherapy and a groundbreaking vaccine.

She fought until the very end and inspired the rest of us to continue the fight so that no child will have to go through this again. #Lilistrong was and is the appropriate mantra for the fight and in honor of this amazing little girl. I am raising funds for cancer research to be donated to Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr program.

Advertisement:

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.