Chris Jones is running Boston to remind himself that he is still alive

Name: Chris Jones

Age: 33

From: Carmel, Ind.

My name is Chris Jones, I’m running in this year’s Boston Marathon to raise money for the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation. Team Big Heart’s mission is to spread kindness, empower children, fund cardiomyopathy research, and support families dealing with pediatric cardiac conditions. This is all done in memory of Joseph Middlemiss, who died from cardiomyopathy in 2013.

I had open-heart surgery in 2014 for my cardiomyopathy, and in the past few years, I’ve changed my lifestyle into that of a runner. I wanted to run in Boston someday, and that was when I researched and found Team Big Heart. I’m running to honor Joey, to show my 4-year-old daughter, Harper, what is possible in this life, and to remind myself that I’m still alive.

