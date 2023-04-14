Boston Marathon David Krakauer is running Boston for the eleventh time "I love that Pine Street’s mission is to end homelessness...I have faith and confidence that they will achieve that goal."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: David Krakauer

Age: 56

From: Brookline

My name is David Krakauer and I’m running my 11th Boston Marathon, and for the 10th time, in support of Pine Street Inn.

Years ago, I was interested in running the Boston Marathon to raise funds for a nonprofit organization, but I had two criteria. First, it had to be a charity with a purpose that I cared deeply about. Second, I wanted to do it with someone. That’s when my brother, Larry, suggested that both of us run for Pine Street. He and his wife Mary Louise have been big supporters of Pine Street for years so that settled it!

I love that Pine Street’s mission is to end homelessness. By addressing the root causes and providing more than just temporary shelter, I have faith and confidence that they will achieve that goal. Beyond fundraising by running the Boston Marathon, our family has also volunteered over the years. For each of their Bar Mitzvahs, our four boys participated in projects to benefit Pine Street.

