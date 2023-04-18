Boston Marathon These adorable dogs show their support for Boston Marathon 2023 runners Some pups even braved the ruff weather. Scout the Labrador stands with his owners while watching runners begin the 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

On Marathon Monday, spectators from all walks of life showed their support for the runners — including some four-legged friends. Lining the streets from Hopkinton to Boston and beyond, dogs were seen wagging their tails and barking their praises for the 127th Boston Marathon.

In case you didn’t spot them, check out these dogs — and their humans — supporting Boston Marathon runners.

Look at this face! This sweet girl is distracting me from the race for a moment. Meet Rosie! 💙💛 #wcvb #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/FZrvcvFePf — Kelly Ann Cicalese (@kellyannwx) April 17, 2023

