Erica Mellone is running Boston for the Alzheimer’s Association

Erica Mellone is running as part of the Alzheimer's Association Run Tri Ride Team.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Erica Mellone

Age: 42

From: Boston

In 2013, I ran my first Boston Marathon as part of the Alzheimer’s Association Run Tri Ride Team, in memory of my grandfather. That year we learned just how resilient and determined marathon and charity runners are. Some of us who made it to Copley kept going an extra two miles to donate blood, and those of us, like me who were stopped in our final miles, found a way to finish our race.

Since then, I’ve made other strides with the team, sometimes running, and sometimes volunteering, while the Association has accelerated in the field toward treatment and cures and continued providing critical support to caregivers.

Ten years later, I’m running to demonstrate the same resilience we saw in 2013. The resilience of our city, of our runners, the researchers who show up every day with new determination, and our loved one’s caregivers. Today more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and more than 11 million Americans, like my mom, provide unpaid care.

Supporting my marathon fundraising serves two purposes. First, I believe showing up and running is the best way to show resilience and defy the horrible acts that paused the race. Second, women my age have a one-in-five chance of developing Alzheimer’s, so the most important race is to be the first survivor. Thank you for your support!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.