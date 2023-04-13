Boston Marathon ‘I am hoping to turn my grief, sadness, and anger into motivation’ Samantha Higgins is running Boston for Dana-Farber.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Samantha Higgins

Age: 35

From: Boston

Cancer turned my whole world upside down in 2022. I lost both my mom and my dad within a very short period of time this past summer. My mom, Wendy, passed away at the end of July — just 40 days after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. My dad, Geoff, passed away at the end of August — 70 days after his diagnosis with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and just 24 days after my mom. Neither of them was given a fighting chance against this disease.

I will be running 26.2 in April to fight for them and to honor them in a way I know they would have wanted, by helping others affected by this horrible disease. I am hoping to turn my grief, sadness, and anger into motivation to make a difference, which is why I have chosen to run for Dana-Farber. I’m also running on behalf of the many survivors I am lucky to have in my life, and for those special people currently receiving treatment.​

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.