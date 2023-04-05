Boston Marathon ‘I am looking forward to running with a thousand others’ Jawed Akhtar is running for Michael's Miracle team. Jawed Akhtar is running Boston Marathon 2023 for the Michael's Miracle Team. Jawed Akhtar

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Jawed Akhtar

Age: 38

From: Hopkinton

I am running Boston Marathon 2023 for the Michael’s Miracle team. I have been training hard for my first-ever marathon in hope of crossing the finish line on April 17 this year. I live in Hopkinton and have watched this race since I moved here in 2021.

I got inspired to run this historic race and get my unicorn medal thanks to my friend and colleague Tim Paradiso, who introduced me to this wonderful charity that he ran Boston Marathon last year. This year, I am carrying the torch for the same charity. I feel lucky to be able to support the respite center and be part of their wonderful journey.

I started my outdoor running journey back in 2017 and did my first Boston Half Marathon in 2019, and again in 2022. This year, I have been training all winter on the marathon course and have run down the course many times. Now I am looking forward to running with a thousand others.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.