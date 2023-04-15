Boston Marathon ‘I have decided to take on 26 miles for 26 years of living with diabetes’ Julianne O'Connell is running Boston for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Julianne O’Connell is running "to show every child that has Type 1 Diabetes that they can do anything people without diabetes can." Julianne O’Connell

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Julianne O’Connell

Age: 27

From: Northborough, MA

I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when I was only 14 months old, on Feb. 17, 1997. Life as I’ve known it has been surrounded by multiple daily finger pricks, insulin injections, and round-the-clock monitoring of how my body feels. However, despite the differences that come with living with diabetes, it has allowed me to create new friendships and a community that I cannot begin to express how grateful I am to have found.

Advertisement:

Diabetes hasn’t stopped me in the least. I’ve played sports, traveled to Europe, and graduated with a college degree. My family, friends, and teammates have been beside me every step of the way, and I couldn’t be more grateful. This year marks a very important milestone for me. This year marks my 26th year of living with Type 1 Diabetes, so in honor and celebration, I have decided to take on 26 miles for 26 years of living with diabetes. Of even more significance, this Marathon Monday will mark exactly two months from my diabetes diagnosis anniversary, meaning I will be running 26.2 miles for 26 years and two months to the day to commemorate this incredibly long journey. Each step and every mile symbolizes each day and every year this disease has been in my life, but it is also a reminder that it is never going to stop me from reaching my goals. All proceeds will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which has helped my family since my diagnosis. I run to show every child that has Type 1 Diabetes that they can do anything people without diabetes can.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.