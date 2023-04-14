Boston Marathon ‘I thought I was never going to actually qualify to run Boston’ "Today, I know that I deserve to run the Boston Marathon because I became part of a team that will be forever part of my life."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Barb Jewell

Age: 60

From: Mechanicsville, Va.

Last year, my husband, Jeff Jewell, ran his eighth Boston Marathon. For the first time, he requalified in Boston. He told me that he was not running the marathon again unless I run it too. He noted that every year I volunteer in some way, for the BAA or Fit4Adventure or just to support all of the runners from the Richmond, Va. area. I thought I was never going to actually qualify to run Boston and I don’t want to take a race away from my husband. I’m a social runner and do not run fast enough to qualify. I know how hard these runners work. I see it and support it every single year.

After some convincing, I looked up the Boston charity teams and came across Good Sports. They’re national. They provide new sporting goods to churches, schools, YMCAs, leagues, and individuals giving confidence and opportunity to children who may not have been able to participate. This charity is in my heart. I applied and was selected to be part of their team!

On March 14, 2023, I reached my goal of $10,000 from over 100 contributors! I was able to spread the Good Sports story and so many people donated: my friends, folks that I coach on the Sports Backers Marathon Training Team and 10K Training Team, fellow triathletes, co-workers, and my family. I was not only able to raise money, but also connect Sports Backers with Good Sports.

At first, I thought I did not deserve to run the Boston Marathon because I don’t run fast enough. Today, I know that I deserve to run the Boston Marathon because I became part of a team that will be forever part of my life.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.