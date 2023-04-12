Boston Marathon Jenny Avgeris is running Boston to help discover a cure for cancer Jenny Avgeris is raising funds to help the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation "discover treatments and a cure."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Jenny Avgeris

Age: 55

From: Hauppauge, N.Y.

I am running for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. My sister-in-law died at 44 leaving five children behind. I helped my brother raise them. My brother now has smoldering multiple myeloma. The thought of him suffering like my sister-in-law is what keeps me moving and praying to raise as much as I can to help the foundation discover treatments and a cure.

