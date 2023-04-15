Boston Marathon Jessica Fragione is running in memory of her late nephew "This one's for you, Anthony." Jessica Fragione is running in memory of her nephew and for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Jessica Fragione

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Jessica Fragione

Age: 46

From: Methuen

I began running in 2019 as a way to improve my physical and mental health. I had already lost 40 pounds and still had 100 to go. We were then blindsided when we lost our nephew, Anthony Fragione Jr., late that February.

Having struggled with my own issues with anxiety and depression, I committed myself to being more serious about using running to keep me healthy. I signed up for my first 5k in May of 2019 and had run several races before COVID hit. I ran my first half marathon and then full marathon all by myself through the streets of Methuen. I realized that I could possibly qualify for Boston and run it for Anthony and his survivors.

Advertisement:

I qualified in April 2022 and as soon as I received my acceptance from the B.A.A., I contacted the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to apply to be a member of their team. I’m extremely proud to be a charity team member. I haven’t even made it to the starting line and I already feel like I’ve won. This one’s for you, Anthony.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.