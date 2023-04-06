Jo-Ann Quirke is running for cancer.
"I run to raise money and awareness to find a cure for this disease that touches one too many."
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.
Name: Jo-Ann Quirke
Age: 45
From: Plainville
I am running the Boston Marathon in honor of my mom, who is a 15-year breast cancer survivor. Fast forward 15 years later, I was diagnosed in 2022 with stage 1 breast cancer.
I immediately thought of my daughters and would never want them to go through what their mom and YiaYia have. I run to raise money and awareness to find a cure for this disease that touches one too many.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
