Boston Marathon Layla Alvarez is running Boston in honor of her late father "I am immensely honored to be able to run in his memory and complete the race he couldn’t."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Layla Alvarez

Age: 22

From: Newton

I’m running my very first Boston Marathon this year for the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter in memory of my late father Jose Alvarez. My father, and role model, was very suddenly diagnosed with bulbar-onset ALS in May of 2022. He, unfortunately, passed away just under three short months later on July 25th, 2022 at the age of 64.

Before his diagnosis, my father was an avid runner, completing several marathons throughout his life. His ultimate dream was to one day qualify for and run in the Boston Marathon. Since he raised our family out of Newton, Massachusetts, it was an achievement that was so special to him. To finish such a prestigious race near my hometown would have meant so much to him and brought him so much price.

Advertisement:

Sadly, he was never able to achieve this goal. I am immensely honored to be able to run in his memory and complete the race he couldn’t. My father and I were able to complete one half-marathon together in his lifetime, but this will be my very first marathon ever! I am raising money with my team members for the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter to get us closer to finding a cure for this devastating neurodegenerative disease.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.