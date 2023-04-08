Boston Marathon ‘Marathon Monday is the day that brings out the absolute best in humanity’ Haniyah Kafel is running to support Dana Farber and her cousin, Abigail. Haniyah Kafel is running with the Dana Farber team, in honor of her cousin, Abigail.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Haniyah Kafel

Age: 36

From: Boylston

I fell in love with running at 13. For 24 years it has been the place where I go to breathe, think, heal, pray, grieve, decompress, celebrate, and grow. Running has carried me through my highest highs and my lowest lows, and has molded me into the woman I am today.

I ran three other marathons prior to running my first Boston in 2021. They were all amazing races, but there is nothing like running Boston. Out of all the days in the year, and amidst all the places in the world, Marathon Monday is the day that brings out the absolute best in humanity. The entire day is a demonstration of humans at their best. Between the hard-working volunteers working from dusk until dawn, the cheering spectators, the life-saving emergency responders, to the thousands of security team members keeping us safe. And of course the runners themselves. From all over the world, and from all walks of life, there is a shared sense of belonging, love, connection, and commitment to ensuring that everyone has a great day and a great race. That unwavering feeling of love, positivity, kindness, and support starts from the time you pick up your bib through Monday evening when you’re celebrating after running those legendary 26.2 miles.

I am running with the Dana Farber team, in honor of my cousin Abigail, who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma days before her first birthday in 2019. With the incredible treatment provided by her medical team and Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund, Abigail is now a healthy, happy, and thriving four-and-a-half-year-old girl. This Sunday, Abigail attended our team fundraising event at School Yahd in West Boylston. It was a joy to see her running around with the other kids.

