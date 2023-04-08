Boston Marathon Meghan M. Zaremba is running for the Lingzi Foundation "Lingzi Lu is one of the most important people in my life, and I never even knew her." Meghan M. Zaremba is running for the Lingzi Foundation Meghan M. Zaremba

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Meghan M. Zaremba

Age: 42

From: Dover, N.H.

Lingzi Lu is one of the most important people in my life, and I never even knew her. For nearly a decade, I have been a board member and administrator for the Lingzi Foundation, which was created after the Boston Marathon bombing to carry on Lingzi’s values of kindness, community, and dedication to pursuing dreams.

Advertisement:

Working for the Foundation has introduced me to wonderful people who work to spread hope and love throughout Boston and all over the world. Knowing them, working beside them, and sharing Lingzi’s life example has made me a better person and it has led me to do something I never thought I’d do: to run the Boston Marathon a second time. When I crossed the finish line in 2019, I was convinced the marathon I’d just run would be my first, last, and only. But it has been almost 10 years since Lingzi was tragically taken from us and I got to thinking: Maybe I can do this again — and maybe I should try. So here I am.

I want to do this in celebration of Lingzi’s passion and love for life. I want to do it to show myself that I can and I want to do it to show my daughter, Violet, the value of hard work, setting goals and pursuing dreams.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.