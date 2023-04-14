Boston Marathon ‘One run can change your day, many runs can change your life’ Courtney Dwyer is running the Greg Hill Foundation.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Courtney Dwyer

Age: 34

From: Manhasset, N.Y.

I run to remember. I run to make a difference. I run for a reason. I run for our city.

On April 15, 2013, tragedy struck the finish line of the Boston Marathon. My dear friend, Jacqui Webb and her fiance Paul Norden and his brother, JP Norden were all hit by the second bomb. Jacqui suffered severe injuries from the shrapnel while Paul and JP both lost a leg in the attacks. It was a horrible day for our city and nation. I run to honor all the survivors and brave first responders.

The Greg Hill Foundation immediately helped Jacqui and other marathon survivors in a fast, meaningful, and impactful way. Jacqui was so touched by the foundation’s outreach and community support that once she healed, she immediately wanted to give back and help others. I was introduced to the Greg Hill Foundation by Jacqui and have been on the board since 2018. Since joining the board, Jacqui has helped lead the way for the Greg Hill Foundation to raise over $20 Million dollars to help over 9,000 beneficiaries. Most recently, Jacqui launched her own foundation, the Webb Norden Foundation, which supports children and young adults who have been involved in a traumatic event.

One run can change your day, many runs can change your life. Running has been one of the best things I’ve committed to in my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it. As a Boston College alumna, I got to experience firsthand how special Patriots’ Day is and I knew one day I had to be the one running! I am honored to run this year in the 127th Boston Marathon to raise money for both the Greg Hill Foundation and Webb Norden Foundation to help others and make a positive impact in our community.

I love the city of Boston and there is absolutely no greater day in the country than Marathon Monday. The energy. The excitement. The atmosphere. The people. The stories. The causes. Boston has so much heart, soul, passion, strength, and resiliency. I feel lucky to call Boston home.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.