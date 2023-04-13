Boston Marathon Quiz: Test your knowledge of Boston Marathon history Take our 10-question interactive quiz to see how well you know some of the Boston Marathon's biggest moments. Mary Schwalm / AP, File

We’re just days away from the 127th Boston Marathon, which promises to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes from all over the world.

In honor of the 127th race, Boston.com has a quiz that highlights some of the marathon’s biggest moments. Who was the first woman to run the marathon? What does it take to qualify for the iconic race? What is the highest point of the marathon route? Take our quiz to find out.

As the city and nearly 30,000 athletes prepare for race day, our reporters have you covered with everything you need to know for Marathon Monday, from who’s running to how you can make the most of your time as a spectator. Stay up to date on marathon news here on Boston.com.

Think you know all there is to know about the city’s biggest sporting event? Test your knowledge of Boston Marathon history and read up on past races with this Boston.com quiz.

