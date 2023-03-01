Boston Marathon Robert Bruce is running Boston to inspire his kids "It’s important to me to show my two young boys that we all have the capacity to do more." Robert Bruce is running the 127th Boston Marathon to Support the United Service Organization. Robert Bruce

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Robert Bruce

Age: 42

From: Vernon, Conn.

I am running in the 127th Boston Marathon for many reasons. For one, I grew up watching the marathon as a spectator and now, due to being selected for Team USO, I get to participate. Also, it’s important to me to show my two young boys that we all have the capacity to do more. On top of a challenging military career, night school, raising $20,000 for a great charity, and training for a marathon, my most important job is being a good spouse and father. By showing them that we can all do more, coupled with being a supportive dad, my kiddos will always strive for more!

