Boston Marathon ‘Running helps remind me that nothing great in life is easy’ Jessie Farnham is running for New England Dairy. Jessie Farnham is running for New England Dairy. Jessie Farnham

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Jessie Farnham

Age: 46

From: Hartland, Vt.

Running is a finicky sport, which I hated as a kid. But I loved team sports. My reason for running is pivotal to one particular moment in my life. I moved into an apartment in Worcester, Mass. in my early twenties. It was the beginning of my running journey and the discovery that a team sport can take any shape. Every Sunday morning, people would show up at the apartment to take off for a run and then have brunch together. I started to join the brunch to meet people and make new friends. Then I thought, “you can’t just eat the food; you need to run to enjoy the camaraderie of eating the food!”

Joining this community of runners 24 years ago has given me life-long friends and opened my world to triathlons, ultra-distance running, trail running, and a love for the simplicity of tying on sneakers and heading out the door. It taught me that my health is the most important part of who I am, both mentally and physically. A run in the morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. Running makes me a better person. Running helps remind me that nothing great in life is easy. Put in the work, enjoy the process, and great things will happen.

I am running for New England Dairy, which does amazing work for a cause close to my heart. Farming runs deep in my family from dairies to horses, to maple syrup, and more. Their mission is to champion New England dairy farm families and the nutritious foods they produce. We all love milk and cheese, right? In addition, the funds I’m raising will support increased physical activity, nutrition education, and access to healthy food for youth and families throughout New England.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.