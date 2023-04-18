Boston Marathon

Scenes from Heartbreak Hill during the 2023 Boston Marathon

Catch up on some of the toughest moments at Newton's Heartbreak Hill.

Runners arrive atop Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

By Emily Collins

Heartbreak Hill is known as the hardest and final hurdle of the Boston Marathon. Located at Mile 20, the hill pushes runners to their limits as they race the final few miles. If the rain stopped you from watching in person on Monday, take a look at some scenes from Heartbreak Hill below.

Cheryl Donald celebrates reaching the top of Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Runner Wendy Petersen kisses her husband Dan on Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Marie Bartoletti, dressed like a bunny, climbs Heartbreak Hill during the running of the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Runners arrive atop Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon in Newton. –  Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A military participant greets the spectators at Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon. –  Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Spectators endure the rain at Heartbreak Hill during the 2023 Boston Marathon. –  Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Afowiri Fondzenyuy climbs to the top of Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff