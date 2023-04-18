Boston Marathon Scenes from Heartbreak Hill during the 2023 Boston Marathon Catch up on some of the toughest moments at Newton's Heartbreak Hill. Runners arrive atop Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Heartbreak Hill is known as the hardest and final hurdle of the Boston Marathon. Located at Mile 20, the hill pushes runners to their limits as they race the final few miles. If the rain stopped you from watching in person on Monday, take a look at some scenes from Heartbreak Hill below.

Great sign for runners put up by @NewtonParksRec Soooo many runners stopped to take pics of it to remember #NewtonMA ❤️ #HeartbreakHill #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/ujVvHTtRXU — Gloria Gavris (@gloriagavris) April 17, 2023

Cheryl Donald celebrates reaching the top of Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Runner Wendy Petersen kisses her husband Dan on Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Marie Bartoletti, dressed like a bunny, climbs Heartbreak Hill during the running of the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Runners arrive atop Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon in Newton. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A military participant greets the spectators at Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Spectators endure the rain at Heartbreak Hill during the 2023 Boston Marathon. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Afowiri Fondzenyuy climbs to the top of Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston. – Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Tell us: Where's the best place to watch the Boston Marathon? Where's the best place to watch the Boston Marathon? (Required) Where is it located? (Required) Please include neighborhood/town or address. What type of location is this? (Required) Along the route At a restaurant/bar Other

Let us know why you think this is the best spot. Name Your name may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood may be published. Phone or Email Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.