Boston Marathon Scott Capizzo is running Boston to end Alzheimer’s "I plan on continuing on with my journey and working with End Alzheimer’s and running marathons as long as my body can handle it."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Scott Capizzo

Age: 53

From: Nantucket

My name is Scott Capizzo and I am running the 2023 Boston Marathon on Team End Alzheimer’s. This will be my second time running the event and I am very excited to be involved. Alzheimer’s affects many people and most of us know someone that has been affected. I first ran the marathon in 2018 on behalf of my dad, legendary Nantucket Whalers football coach, Vito Capizzo. He had dementia and it was devastating for him and very challenging for everyone, especially my mom. She was his primary caregiver.

This experience made me realize that I need to be in shape and be there for my family in the future. That is why I started running. I needed to accomplish a lifelong dream of running a marathon. It became an amazing transformation. I lost 50 pounds and have run over 5,000 miles in the last five years. I’ve been running on Team End Alzheimer’s and raising money. There really are two marathons, the one that you have to run, and the one for fundraising.

This experience has helped me become more compassionate toward others. It hasn’t always been easy. I do love training and being on a team. I love the camaraderie and meeting other people who also have loved ones that are experiencing Alzheimer’s. I enjoy giving back to the community that raised me and spreading positivity to our elderly. I plan on continuing on with my journey and working with End Alzheimer’s and running marathons as long as my body can handle. Thank you for your generosity.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.