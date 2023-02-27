Boston Marathon ‘She is the drive behind all that I do, and the reason I am running 26.2 miles.’ Michaela McCarthy is running the Boston Marathon in memory of her mom.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Michaela McCarthy

Age: 27

From: Massachusetts

I am running Boston Marathon in memory of my mom, Doreen who passed away from cancer when my sister and I were very little. For the past 24 years, we have grieved for her love, laughter, and presence.

I have a tattoo in her memory that says, “You are the light of my life, love Mommy.” It serves as a reminder that she is with me. I can feel her presence with me every day even if she is not physically here with us. I know she is at peace watching over my dad, sister, and I.

Advertisement:

Honestly, my mom has been the light in my life. She is the drive behind all that I do, and the reason I am running 26.2 miles on April 17th, 2023. I can’t wait to cross that finish line and look up with so much pride. I know she will be watching over me that day, although she’s probably praying I don’t pass out at mile marker 12.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.