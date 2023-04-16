Boston Marathon These educators are running in honor of an ‘unbelievably loved’ teacher "She had an entire community behind her as she fought a courageous battle for 10 months."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Amanda Porter, Kat Filipe, Jen Alves, Kim Hermesch, and Chris Molanaro

From: Dedham

In the spring of 2022, our colleague and friend Christine Stec received the extraordinarily challenging diagnosis of advanced-stage pancreatic cancer. Christine’s news rocked our community. She was a beloved Dedham Public Schools teacher for over twenty years. Her connections throughout the community ran deep, and she had an entire community behind her as she fought a courageous battle for 10 months.

Advertisement:

Christine was an incredibly talented and unbelievably loved fourth-grade teacher at Oakdale Elementary School. Christine is our why, she is the reason why five educators dreamed up the idea of running Boston for Dana-Farber in honor of her. We are a principal, a classroom teacher, a special educator, a speech and language pathologist, and a music teacher and we are ready to run! Together, Team Christine aims to give back in memory of our friend who we lost on March 25. We plan to channel all of Christine’s strength, positivity, and courage as we run 26.2 miles.

We will continue to honor Christine and her mantra: Today is a good day to have a good day. We are so grateful for your support!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.