Boston Marathon ‘This one’s for you papa!’: Megan Colleran is running Boston for her grandfather "I knew that this was my year to run and to honor him." "The Boston Marathon has always been a life long dream." Megan Colleran

Name: Megan Colleran

Age: 29

From: Watertown

The Boston Marathon has always been a lifelong dream, and when my papa passed away in the fall of 2022, I knew that this was my year to run and honor him. My papa was a lifelong runner, whether it was laps around fresh pond in between shifts at the firehouse or the Falmouth Road Race. He instilled and inspired our family to get up and run. It was a special way to connect with him and I always loved to send him pictures of my running routes throughout Watertown and Cambridge — the same routes he spent years running on. While he would think I’m crazy for running 26.2 miles, I also know how excited and invested he would have been in my journey to getting to April 17. This one’s for you papa!

