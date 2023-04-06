Boston Marathon Thomas Smith is running Boston for the fifth time since being paralyzed "This year, like in years past, I'm walking for those who can't so that one day they can." Thomas Smith is the first person in documented medical history to be paralyzed three times and recover. Thomas Smith

Name: Thomas Smith

Age: 33

From: Marblehead

My name is Thomas Smith and I’m the first person in documented medical history to be paralyzed three times and recover. Since my third paralyzing accident on Jan. 11, 2010, I’ve completed four Boston Marathons since 2018 without the use of a wheelchair.

This year, like in years past, I’m walking for those who can’t so that one day they can. In 2023, I’m aiming to complete my fifth Boston Marathon and it’s extremely special because our foundation just received over $1,000,000 in donations.

