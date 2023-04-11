Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping, and neither am I’ Alyx Edney is running for her dad and for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s. Alyx Edney is running for her dad and for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s. Alyx Edney

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Alyx Edney

Age: 23

From: Wrentham

I am running the Boston Marathon for my dad, my grandpa, and all others affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. Running has not always been something I love. It started off as quite the opposite. I used to think running was pure punishment because there was no way stomping the ground away from you as you fall forward could be fun. Then, my dad introduced me to his CrossFit. He would finish dead last with me in every workout, competition, and race just to be there with me. I would always think, “wow, he must love me an awful lot to be running considerably longer than he has to be.” That’s when my mindset shifted. I wanted to enjoy running together, as it gave us time to connect. Since then, I have run three marathons, every time with my dad by my side, to finish the grueling second half.

My dad has always been there for others. He supported his brother by riding the Leadville 100 and did the Pan-Mass Challenge to support his cousins. He also coached my cousin’s youth soccer and high school wrestling teams for years. I have grown up watching my dad help and inspire others to set and achieve their goals, no matter what they are. It brings tears to my eyes while I share everything my dad has done as he is now the one that needs assistance and support.

In just two years, I watched him single-handedly rebuild my bike with enough confidence to fuel a circus, but then struggle when making his own recipe for Sunday pancakes. He has always been here for me. Now, it’s my turn to help him. I am running with Team ENDALZ with a fundraising goal of $10,000 to help further the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission of accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. With your support, I can help hit my goal and give back to my Dad the support that he has given unconditionally to others throughout his life. Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping, and neither am I.

