Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘Dana-Farber and the amazing team gave us seven more years’ "Words cannot express how much we will miss her smile, encouragement, and love." Kelly Horan is running for her mom. Kelly Horan

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Kelly Horan

Age: 49

From: West Hartford, Conn.

On April 17th I will be running the Boston Marathon for the 15th year to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. My husband, Tom, and I will be starting in Hopkinton and running those 26.2 miles to Boston but it will be very bittersweet without my mom, Mary Ellen, who was our biggest supporter and greatest cheerleader with us.

Words cannot express how much we will miss her smile, encouragement, and love, especially at miles three, nine, 16, and the finish. These spots along the course are where we saw her every year, with a huge smile, a high five, and sometimes a “suck it up buttercup.”

My goal is to raise a minimum of $13,100 in honor of Mary Ellen and so many others we know and love impacted by cancer. Dana-Farber and the amazing team gave us seven more years and provided the best care for my mom, I am eternally grateful. Please support Dana Farber and our team for 2023!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.