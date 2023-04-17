Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I made it a goal to one day run the Boston Marathon’ "I knew one day I would want to run Boston supporting the organization where I grew into a leader and met some of my closest friends."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Allison Guarino

Age: 29

From: New York

During my freshman year at Boston University, I saw the city come together through my first time cheering on runners at the 117th marathon and then again a few days later in the aftermath of the marathon bombing. This inspired me to start running and I made it a goal to one day run the Boston Marathon.

At BU, I also volunteered with Peer Health Exchange (PHE), teaching health education workshops to ninth graders at Boston Public Schools and surrounding area public schools. I loved traveling throughout the city going to new neighborhoods and giving young people knowledge and skills to make their own health decisions. By my senior year, I helped run the BU chapter of PHE, training and coordinating over a hundred volunteers to teach health workshops in Boston. My experience as a health educator informed my desire to pursue my MPH at Boston University, and my career as a reproductive epidemiologist.

I knew one day I would want to run Boston supporting the organization where I grew into a leader and met some of my closest friends. There has never been a more important time than now for identity-affirming, inclusive, and comprehensive health education. Through PHE’s workshops and health resource app, Selfsea, more young people can get access to information that can allow them to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

I feel so lucky I can give back to an organization that means so much to me by raising money for Peer Health Exchange and running in the 127th Boston Marathon.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.