Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I realized I was capable of more than my diagnosis’ Tony Rossi is running Boston for the Julie Fund.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Tony Rossi

Age: 35

From: Chicago, Ill.

Growing up in the Boston area, I always had the idea to run the Marathon. In 2018, I was diagnosed with asthma. I assumed that running Boston may not ever happen. I signed up for a “rugged maniac” at a men’s retreat in 2021, thinking I’d pull out or just skip the parts I couldn’t do but I finished the whole thing. I realized I was capable of more than my diagnosis.

I started doing 5Ks. When I got the chance to get a guaranteed entry into the Chicago Marathon, I jumped at the chance, but three months prior to Chicago, I took a baseball to the face. I suffered multiple fractures, was scheduled for surgery, and was told I might not be able to run. Thankfully, I take good care of my health. My healing went well. So well, in fact, that I canceled my surgery. I got back to running. And while it wasn’t perfect or pretty, I finished the Chicago marathon.

So why Boston this year? I now know I could run a full marathon. Right at the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 marathon, I HAD to get a bib. So I applied to charities left and right. Everything was full. I took a chance right before Christmas through one more charity I found for women’s cancer. They had ONE bib and I got it.

So my running journey has been hard. Getting to the start line for Chicago was hard. Getting a bib for Boston was hard. And while my fundraising minimum is $5,000, I promised the Julie Fund to raise $10,000, which is also hard. But so is a marathon. So was 2013. We can do hard. So let’s do hard and raise $10,000 for women’s cancer. Thank you, Boston.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.