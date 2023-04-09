Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I’ll continue this journey, one mile at a time’ Erin Paradis has raised nearly $100,000 for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since 2015 Erin Paradis is running for Dana-Farber. Erin Paradis

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Erin Paradis

Age: 38

From: Tucson, Ariz.

I run for hope. In 2014, I was in a place of sadness and fear. My mother had battled cancer for over 15 years and had reached the point where “terminal” was now part of the conversation. My parents had been married for 47 years and they used to walk their dogs every morning, but now she was in too much pain to walk across the house.

As I scoured the internet, reading articles on cancer treatments, I found myself combing through Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s website. That’s when I found the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge and knew I had to be on the Boston Marathon team. I applied, got accepted, and began the journey of training and fundraising in honor of my mother. Having a common goal brought my parents and I closer together. We raised over $17,000 that year for cancer research at Dana-Farber. My mother told her doctor that whatever happened, she had to get to Boston to see me run. That was our last trip together as a family. Five weeks later, she passed away.

Advertisement:

This year will be my fifth time running for Dana-Farber. My husband, Brian, has joined me in this effort, and this will be his third Boston. In 2021, I ran the virtual marathon in my hometown, Tucson, where over 20 friends joined us at various points along the path. Since 2015, my husband and I together have raised nearly $100,000 for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Running and raising funds for Dana-Farber gives us hope, even at times when we feel lost or grief-stricken. A friend recently asked me when I thought I would stop. My answer: as long as there’s Boston and Dana-Farber, I’ll continue this journey, one mile at a time.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.