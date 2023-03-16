Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘On April 17, I know I will not be running alone’ "Ben was always my big brother, inspiration, and fiercest competitor." Mark Tucker is running to raise money for Boston Scores. Mark Tucker

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Mark Tucker

Age: 26

From: Brookline

I lost my older brother to gun violence in April 2022, the same week as the Boston Marathon. Ben was always my big brother, inspiration, and fiercest competitor. Since April, life has not been the same, but I have been trying to make him proud every single day.

I decided to run the 127th Boston Marathon in April 2023 in his memory, to raise money for a charity he would have loved, and to honor the first-year anniversary of his passing. Ben and I are raising money for Boston Scores which provides sports and other enrichment programs to Boston school children.

Advertisement:

Additionally, I will be running the Marathon wearing our favorite team’s shirt, Liverpool Football Club, with my brother’s name on my back. The motto for the club is “You’ll never walk alone,” and on April 17, I know I will not be running alone.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.